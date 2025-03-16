Nation Briefs

Amit Shah likely to visit Odisha for three days from March 21

bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha for three days from March 21 and will launch several developmental projects in the state during the tour, a BJP leader said here on Sunday. Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said Shah will arrive at Jharsuguda airport in the evening on March 21 and is scheduled to stay at the MCL Guest House. Shah will visit Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur the next day before addressing a public gathering at the PHD Ground in Jharsuguda. Apart from addressing the public meeting, the minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for some projects there.

Three held for attack on Himachal Congress’ ex-MLA Bamber Thakur

shimla: Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur at his residence, police said on Sunday. The driver who dropped the four shooters near Thakur’s residence is among those arrested. His vehicle has also been impounded, Bilapsur SP Sandeep Dhawal told the news agency. Thakur was attacked by four assailants at the government residence of his wife on March 14 when he was sitting in the courtyard. The shooters, who came on foot, had fired around 12 rounds injuring Thakur, his personal security officer and a supporter, the police said. The former Congress MLA suffered a bullet injury in his leg.