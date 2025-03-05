Nation Briefs

Student Harassment in Dhupguri: One Arrested

JALPAIGURI: A businessman was arrested for allegedly harassing Class 11 students returning from an exam in Thakurpat, Dhupguri. On Wednesday, four students were heading home when a shopkeeper in Thakurpat Bazar allegedly made obscene gestures. The students protested and informed their guardians, who detained the accused and alerted the police. Dhupguri police arrived promptly and took the accused into custody. A student stated, “He has been behaving inappropriately for some time. Today, we protested, and the police arrested him. We will file a written complaint soon.”

Cong MLA receives ‘nude video call’ from cyber fraudsters

hyderabad: In a cyber extortion attempt, fraudsters made a video call to ruling Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham from Nalgonda district, Telangana, and demanded money, police said on Wednesday. The Nakrekal MLA received a video call on Tuesday night from an unknown number, during which a “naked woman” appeared on the screen, they said. During the call, the fraudsters took a screenshot and demanded money from him, threatening to send it to his friends if he refused to comply, police said. The MLA immediately hung up and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered, a senior police official said. Based on a preliminary investigation, police stated that the call originated from Madhya Pradesh.