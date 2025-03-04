Nation Briefs

Punjab: Authorities raze ‘illegal’ properties of 8 ‘drug smugglers’

Chandigarh: Punjab government’s ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” initiative has intensified the campaign against drug smugglers and has razed illegal properties of eight “drug smugglers” in seven days, officials said on Monday. Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said that authorities demolished an “illegal construction” that was being carried out on government land, by Kulwinder Kaur, wife of Suraj, a drug trafficker, in Bir Talab, a known hotspot for drug smuggling in the district. “Suraj, who is currently incarcerated, has been involved in multiple drug-related offences, with nine cases registered against him. His brother has also been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said the SSP. “We are committed to taking strict action within the boundaries of the law against anyone attempting to build properties in furtherance of the drug trade,” he added.

UP: Woman who died by suicide over cat’s death kept pet’s body for 3 days

Amroha: A 36-year-old woman, who committed suicide after the death of her cat here, had refused to bury the animal’s body and kept it close to her for three days hoping it would return to life, her family said on Monday. The grief-stricken family has now decided that they will not keep any cat as pet. The woman, identified as Pooja, allegedly hanged herself in Mohalla Kot Hasanpur here on Saturday night.