Nation Briefs

South DINAJPUR: BSF catches two BANGLADESHI NATIONALS

Balurghat: Alert BSF troops apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals on Monday, A BSF release stated. Those who were held are Mohammed Nurul Amin of Nator, Bangladesh, and Noor Alam of Naogaon, Bangladesh. Both were caught while trying to infiltrate into India from the border area of village Shrirampur and village Katrail of Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. On searching them, nothing was found from Nurul, but 177 Taka (Bangladeshi currency) was found from the possession of Noor Alam. Further, both were handed over to the BGB authorities through flag meeting as a goodwill gesture.

12 tigers died in Maha in less than month; min directs strict steps

Thane: A total of 12 tigers died in less than a month across Maharashtra in various incidents, state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has stated. Naik directed forest officials to implement strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. “A total of 12 tigers have lost their lives in various incidents between December 30, 2024, and January 22, 2025,” Naik stated in a release on Tuesday. The causes range from natural ones such as injuries from conflicts and illnesses to accidental deaths due to electric shocks, vehicle collisions, and poaching, it stated. Nine individuals have been arrested by the Forest Department in three cases of poaching, Naik stated. Also, the number of tigers in Maharashtra grew from 103 in 2006 to 444.