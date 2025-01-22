Nation Briefs

Student killed in a road accident

Siliguri: A student who was studying in class III was killed in a road accident on his way home from school. The incident took place in the Nawapara area on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Das (8 years). He was a resident of Sipaipara in Fulbari. According to sources, he was returning home alone that afternoon when he was hit by a speedy motorbike. Locals rushed him to a private nursing home in Fulbari, where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident cast a shadow of grief over the area.

Deputy CM replaces BJP leader as head of Khadi Board in J&K

jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has been appointed as the chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), replacing senior BJP leader Hina Shafi Bhat who held the post since December 2018. The government has reconstituted the board of directors of KVIB along with J&K Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, J&K Cements Limited, J&K Industries Limited, J&K Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation Limited and J&K State Industrial Development Corporation. According to six separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, Choudhary who is also the Minister for Industries and Commerce, has been appointed as the chairperson of all the reconstituted boards, each having a varied number of members.