Nation Briefs

NFR records significant growth in freight loading during October

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working relentlessly round the clock to serve its customers and ensure the timely delivery of essential commodities to end users. NFR continues to make steady progress in freight loading, and during the month of October, the Railway registered 0.782 million tonnes of freight loading across various commodities. During October, loading of a few commodities registered significant growth in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. During the month, cement loading has increased by 118.8% and Dolomite loading has increased by 30.5% as compared to corresponding period of the previous year. Loading of other commodities like ballast also registered an increase by 21.9%, when compared to the corresponding period of last financial year. A 19% growth in loading of miscellaneous items has also been registered.

Running of exam special trains

Hajipur: Keeping in mind the exams organsed y the Railway Recrutiment board, the East Central Railway has been decided to ply two exam special trains between Ranchi and Patna. Train No. 08602 Ranchi -Patna-Ranchi exam special will run from Ranchi on November 26 and 28 by 11:10 pm and is expected to reach Patna by 2:45pm the next day. Train No. 08604 Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi exam special will run from Ranchi on November 27 and 28 by 11:10 pm and is expected to reach Patna by 2:45pm the next day.