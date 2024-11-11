Nation Briefs

Gujarat to host disaster relief exercise ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’

Ahmedabad: To bolster regional disaster response capabilities, the Indian Army is set to conduct its annual multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024,’ in Gujarat on November 18 and 19. Organised to promote seamless cooperation in disaster response, the exercise will be held at two locations, with initial exercises taking place in Ahmedabad on November 18 and a simulated disaster response in Porbandar on November 19. This high-level event will see the participation of India’s Tri-services — comprising the Army, Navy, and Air Force — as well as various central and state government agencies.

WB: Man Killed in Bison Attack

Jalpaiguri: A man was killed in a bison attack while cutting grass in Moraghat Forest, Dhupguri. In a separate incident forest officials recovered the pelt of a flying squirrel and arrested three individuals involved in wildlife trafficking. On Monday, four local residents entered the SMG compartment of Moraghat Forest in South Salbari to collect grass. They encountered a herd of bison while fleeing, and 42-year-old Moho Sumaru was fatally struck by a bison horn. Forest personnel later recovered Sumaru’s body from the site. Meanwhile, the Lataguri range office carried out a sting operation near Lataguri Forest in Meteli. Posing as customers, the foresters recovered the flying squirrel pelt from a Sikkim couple.