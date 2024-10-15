Nation Briefs

Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs meet in Delhi

New Delhi: Aiming to bring a lasting peace in strife-torn Manipur, MLAs belonging to the Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities met here on Tuesday for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state 17 months ago, sources said. The meeting was called by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an attempt to iron out differences between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Two men drown in Atreyee River

BALURGHAT: Two men drowned in the Atreyee River on Monday evening while immersing an idol. The victims are identified as Shyamal Kar Dutta (65) of Khadimpur and Anshuman Nandi (35) of Sandhya Cinema area, both from Balurghat. Locals rescued one of their companions but the other two went missing.