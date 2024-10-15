Nation Briefs

Raiganj: Three youths die, three others injured in bike accident

Raiganj: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three youths and left three others injured. The incident occured when two bikes collided head-on on National Highway 31 near Sapnikla village under the Chopra police station in North Dinajpur district on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Nimai Das (25), Pratyush Das (24) of Sitala Gaon and Bhola Prasad (25) of Islampur. According to sources, three youths riding a bike were returning home to Chopra after attending Durga Puja festivities in Islampur. The other three were heading back to Islampur from Chopra when the two motorcycles collided. Two of the victims died on the spot.