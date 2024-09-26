Nation Briefs

Construction of 18 ft road from Tarapur to Samlah commences



Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains has initiated the construction of an 18 ft wide road from Tarapur to Samlah in the Changar region, falling under the Sri Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency. The project would ensure comprehensive development in the area.

EFR celebrates Swachh Aahar Divas

Hajipur: In line with the Eastern Central Railway’s Swacchata Hi Seva campaign, which had commenced from September 17, the EFR on Thursday celebrated Swachh Aahar Divas. On the occasion, an inspection of food catering units and food stalls was carried out at all the stations and trains falling under the EFR.