Nation Briefs

Siliguri: 2 held with brown sugar worth Rs. 50 lakhs

Siliguri: Police of Naxalbari police station arrested a woman and a man with 490 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs. 50 lakhs, from Naxalbari Rail station on Saturday night. The arrested have been identified as Arima Khatun (38 years) and Md. Majirul (40 years), both are the residents of Kaliachak, Malda. Police sources said they brought the drug from Malda and intended to deliver it to someone in Kharibari. Both of them were produced at Siliguri Court on Sunday.

Kalimpong: One arrested with brown sugar

Darjeeling: Based on a tip off Kalimpong police conducted a raid at Pandara Naka Checking Point under Gorubathan Police Station and arrested one Md. Sakil Ahmed (23 yrs) of Raj Bustee, Islampur with 100 g of good quantity of brown sugar.