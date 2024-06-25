Nation Briefs

North Dinajpur: 7-year-old girl found hanging in home

Raiganj: A seven-year-old girl was found hanging in her home in the Jadavpur area under Karandighi police station, North Dinajpur. The family members think that the child might have died while playing and strangling with a rope. After getting informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Bomb recovered near jute godown in Tapan

BALURGHAT: A fresh bomb was recovered near a jute godown in South Dinajpur’s Tapan on Monday morning by the locals. District Superintendent of Police (SP), Chinmay Mittal confirmed that authorities are actively probing the situation to determine who is responsible for this.