Nation Briefs

NFR Extends Special Train SERVICES to Ease Passenger Rush

MALIGAON: To accommodate the extra passenger rush, the services of train 07046/07047 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) special will continue with the existing schedule from May 20 to June 24, 2024, and May 23 to June 27, 2024, respectively. Additionally, NFR will operate superfast summer special trains between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. Train 02309/02310 (Howrah - New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) special will run on Wednesdays from May 15 to June 26, 2024, with 13 AC chair car coaches. The train will pass via Dankuni, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Malda Town, and Barsoi stations. Passengers are advised to check the IRCTC website and NFR’s social media platforms for stoppages and timings before their journey.

Four killed as SUV hits two motorcycles in MP’s Jhabua district

Jhabua (MP): Four persons were killed after an SUV hit two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, bordering Gujarat, police said on Sunday. The incident took place near Kundanpur village under Ranapur police station limit, some 20 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday night, an official said. Kalu Meda (30), Vasna Damor (65) and Arvind Damor (25) were killed on the spot, while Kamal Meda (37) succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Dahod in Gujarat on Sunday, Ranapur police station in-charge Shankar Singh Raghuvanshi said. The SUV driver fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle, he said.