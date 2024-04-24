Nation Briefs

India, Japan discuss developments in the AREA of Non-proliferation

New Delhi: Top officials of India and Japan on Wednesday exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the 10th Round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo.

12-year-old tribal girl raped murdered in Maharashtra

Gondia: A 12-year-old tribal girl has been allegedly raped and murdered in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on April 19, they said, adding that efforts were on to nab the unidentified culprit.

Cash seized from BJP Darjeeling Organisational Secretary

Darjeeling: On Wednesday, Darjeeling Police arrested BJP Leader Arun Pradhan with Rs 8,50,000 cash. Pradhan is the BJP organisational secretary of the Darjeeling sub-division. While conducting naka (surprise) checking at Parbong, Jamuney under the Pulbazar Police Station, police came across the cash from Pradhan’s vehicle. “Rs 8,50,000 and the vehicle have been seized” stated, Superintendent of Police, Praween Prakash. Pradhan was later released on PR bond. An investigation is ongoing.