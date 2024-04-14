Nation Briefs

Malda: Stones pelted on Vande Bharat express

malda: A Malda: The Vande Bharat Express bound for NJP was once again targeted by stone-throwing vandals in Malda, resulting in a smashed window in Coach C8. The incident occurred between Sripur and Samsi stations in Malda while the train was en route to NJP. Following the attack, the train was thoroughly inspected upon its return and passengers were interviewed by the RPF at Malda Town Station on Sunday.

‘Baramati LS fight not about relationships but about ideologies’

pune: The fight for Baramati Lok Sabha seat is not about relationships but about ideologies, Nationalist Congress Party candidate and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar said on Sunday. She is pitted against three time sitting MP Supriya Sule, who is NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Ajit Pawar’s cousin. “This election is not about relationships but about ideologies,” she told reporters after paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary. She said she was getting good response from the people of Baramati, a bastion of the Pawars that has been represented several times as MP by Sharad Pawar and as MLA by Ajit Pawar.