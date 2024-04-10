Nation Briefs

PM Modi’s roadshow in Agra postponed

Lucknow: The scheduled roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Agra on Friday (April 12) has been postponed. “Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow in Agra on Friday has been postponed,” BJP state general secretary and Legislative Council member Govind Narayan Shukla said. Shukla had earlier said that Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow would start in Agra at 4 pm on Friday. In Agra, the BJP has again fielded Union Minister S P Singh Baghel as its candidate. On Saturday, PM Modi had conducted a roadshow in Ghaziabad in support of BJP candidate Atul Garg, his first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of polls. Shukla said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings organised in support of the BJP candidates in Moradabad on Friday and Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday.

Cong leaders Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge likely to campaign in Bihar soon

Patna: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides the party’s national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to campaign in Bihar later this month, a senior leader said on Wednesday. State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said this while replying to queries at a press conference that he addressed here jointly with AICC Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash here on Wednesday.