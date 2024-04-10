Nation Briefs

Myanmar national held with heroin in Mizoram

Aizawl: A 62-year-old man from Myanmar has been arrested for possessing 810 grams of heroin in east Mizoram’s Champhai district, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Hrangherkapa, a resident of Khawthlir in Myanmar’s Chin state, was arrested with the contraband near Khuangleng village in Champhai district on Tuesday, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga, said. He was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and produced before the judge of Special Court

(NDPS Act) in Champhai on Wednesday, Zohmingthanga said.BBC Launches Collective Newsroom, Splits Operations in India

New Delhi: A year after its offices were surveyed by tax officials, the BBC has split its newsgathering operations from Wednesday with the launch of Collective Newsroom, an Indian-owned media company that will produce content for the British broadcaster. The Collective Newsroom is helmed by Chief Executive Officer Rupa Jha and fellow directors Mukesh Sharma, Sanjoy Majumder and Sara Hasan.The arrangement with the BBC includes the contract to produce content for BBC News Hindi, the BBC’s language service with the largest audience, the statement said.