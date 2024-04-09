Nation Briefs

Bengal-Sikkim border: Rs 10 lakh seized DURING Naka checking

DARJEELING: During a Naka checking at Melli Bridge, on the Bengal Sikkim border area in the Kalimpong district, a joint team of civil officials and police recovered Rs 10,21,500 from a Bolero vehicle which was going towards Sikkim Melli side. “There were three occupants in the vehicle including the driver. The persons have been detained and are being examined. Necessary legal action is being taken in this regard” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

3 labourers die while cleaning sewage treatment plant

PALAGHAR: Three contract labourers died of suffocation while cleaning a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a housing complex in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said. Another labourer was missing, they said. The private housing complex in Virar (West) on Mumbai’s outskirts has a 25-feet deep sewage treatment plant and labourers were hired to clean it, said a police officer. The officer at the Virar police station told reporters that four labourers in their 20s entered the plant at around 11.30 am for cleaning it, but did not come out.