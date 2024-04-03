Nation Briefs

EC To Hold meeting on border security ahead of LS polls

NEW DELHI: Election Commission will hold a meeting with top state and Union territory officials and central agencies guarding the borders on Wednesday to assess the security along the borders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. During the meeting, scheduled to be held at the Election Commission headquarters here, the law-and-order situation and vigilance along the borders in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be reviewed. Officials from states and Union Territories are scheduled to join the meeting through video conference. India shares borders with Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and China.

Two dead after falling into well as miscreants open fire in MP

Datia: Two persons died after falling into a well during their desperate attempt to save themselves when miscreants opened fire at a toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, police said on Wednesday. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at the toll plaza located under the Chirula police station limits on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border. The miscreants continued to fire for around 15 minutes, an official said. “Twelve miscreants on six motorcycles reached the toll plaza and opened fire at the employees working there,” Chirula police station in-charge Nitin Bhargava said. A case against the unidentified accused was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.