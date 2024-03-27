Nation Briefs

BSF seizes two drones near India-Pak border in Punjab

Chandigarh: The BSF has seized two drones near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, officials said on Wednesday. A partially damaged hexacopter was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from a wheat field near Panjgrain village in Amritsar on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the force said.The second drone was seized by the BSF from a field in Tarn Taran’s Thekalan village on Wednesday.

Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanand Vasant Date appointed NIA DG

New Delhi: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Sadanand Vasant Date has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to a Personnel Ministry order. Date is a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre. He will succeed Dinkar Gupta, who is due to superannuate on March 31.

Sadhguru discharged from hospital

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from a private hospital on Wednesday, following emergency brain surgery for “life-threatening” skull bleeding. The Isha Foundation confirmed his recovery, quoting Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group, expressing doctors’ satisfaction with his healing.