Nation Briefs

Five Cong legislators threaten to quit in K’taka over ticket issue

bengaluru: Five Congress legislators on Wednesday threatened to resign if senior party leader and Minister K H Muniyappa’s son-in-law Chikka Peddanna was given a ticket to contest from Kolar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, bringing into open the divisions in the outfit. The party is yet to announce its candidate in the segment, currently held by the BJP. The five are opposed to Peddanna’s candidature, which would give representation for the Left sect of Scheduled Castes. The three MLAs from Kolar district -- Kothur G Manjunath (Kolar), K Y Nanjegowda (Malur) and MC Sudhakar (Chintamani) -- and two MLCs -- Anil Kumar and Naseer Ahmed (the political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) -- want the ticket to be given to a candidate from Right sect of Scheduled Castes. Sudhakar is the Higher Education Minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.

Maharashtra: BJP fields Navneet Rana from Amravati Lok Sabha seat

new delhi: The BJP on Wednesday fielded independent Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana as its candidate from the Amravati parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. Rana had defeated Shiv Sena candidate and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Govind Karjol has been fielded from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat, the BJP said here.