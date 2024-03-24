Nation Briefs

Chhattisgarh: 2 minor siblings die of suspected food poisoning

Korba: Two minor siblings died due to suspected food poisoning on Sunday while five other members of the family, including their parents, are undergoing treatment at the Korba district hospital in Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident occurred in Gidhauri village under the Urga police station area, an official said. As per preliminary information, Shravan Kumar, his wife Rajkumari, their three children Devwrat, Anant (6), and Amrita (3), and two other kids of the family consumed roti with tea at around 9 am, he said. They started vomiting and their condition deteriorated, the official said. “They were admitted to the district hospital where Anant and his sister Amrita died during treatment,” he said. A police team collected samples of the roti, tea, and other food items for examination, he said. “Doctors who treated the family suspect that they took ill due to food poisoning,” the official said.

Judge dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Judicial First Class Magistrate allegedly died by suicide at his residence here on Sunday, police said. The 36-year-old, Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases, hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his room, upset following an “argument” with his wife over a petty issue, police said based on preliminary investigation. Following the complaint lodged by his father, a case was registered at Amberpet police station and further investigation was on, police added.