Nation Briefs

Rajasthan govt declares holiday on voting day for LS elections

jaipur: A paid holiday has been declared for all workers in private, industrial institutions and government undertakings on the voting day for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that the Rajasthan government has issued a notification in this regard. According to the notification, there will be a holiday in the offices and work places in the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, April 19, for the first phase of voting and the 13 constituencies in the second phase on Friday, April 26, so that the voters can exercise their franchise on the said dates. According to Section 135 ‘B’ of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, there is a provision for granting paid leave to employees on the day of voting. This includes people employed in any business, profession, industrial undertaking or any other establishment. Those entitled to vote will be given leave on the day of polling, an official statement said. Man sentenced to 20-yr jail for

Raping mentally retarded woman

baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20-year imprisonment for raping a mentally retarded woman five years ago. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Mahadev Singh, and in case of default, he has to remain in jail for another six months.

The court convicted him of raping the woman, aged 25, in 2019.