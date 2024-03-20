Nation Briefs

Two teenagers held for raping five-year-old girl in Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by two teenage boys living in her neighbourhood in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday. The minor boys, both aged 15 years, were detained on Tuesday evening based on a complaint of the victim’s mother, said Gopal Satpathi, Station House Officer (SHO), Koni police station. As per the complaint, the two accused sexually assaulted the girl multiple times in the last one month after luring her with chocolates and snacks, he said. The victim and the accused resided in the same neighbourhood, the officer said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the duo under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

EC made seizures worth Rs 176 crore in Andhra PRADESH in 2024

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday said the Election Commission seized cash, precious metals, narcotics and others worth Rs 176 crore since January 1 in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The CEO noted that of the seizures, cash amounted to Rs 78 crore, precious metals Rs 41 crore and narcotics Rs 30 crore. Of the seizures worth Rs 3.39 crore, he said liquor amounted to Rs 1.6 crore, cash Rs 80 lakh and the balance, drugs and freebies.