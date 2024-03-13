Nation Briefs

Meghalaya chief conservator of forest found dead at home

Shillong: Meghalaya’s Chief Conservator of Forest N Luikham allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the East Khasi Hills district on Wednesday, a police officer said. The 50-year-old India Forest Service (IFS) officer’s family members found him hanging from the ceiling of one of the rooms at his official residence, the district’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Rituraj Ravi, said. His family members took him to the Shillong Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the police officer said. Later, a police team went to the house for investigation, he added.

Prasar Bharati launches news sharing service

New Delhi: India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharti on Wednesday launched a service to share text news, clean video feed and photographs with news organisations. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched the PB-Shared Audio Visuals for Broadcast and Dissemination (PB-SHABD) as a free service for a year to news organisations registered with the ministry. The news sharing service will provide news stories in all major Indian languages across fifty categories, Thakur said, adding the news organisations will not have to carry the logo of Doordarshan for the video feed shared by Prasar Bharati.