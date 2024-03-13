Nation Briefs

BJP names all 60 candidates for Arunachal polls

new delhi: The BJP on Wednesday names its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from Mukto seat which he represents in the current House.The party’s Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement. Assembly polls in the northeast state are held along with Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won 41 seats in the 2019 assembly polls..

Two Naxalites, four supporters held in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

jashpur: Two Naxalites and their four supporters were arrested and an AK-47 rifle was recovered from their possession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said. They were working as labourers in Jashpur to conceal their identity and evade arrest, he said.Those held were identified as Tunesh Lakra alias Ravi and Ram Lakra (40), both members of banned outfit- Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP- a CPI (Maoist) splinter group) and their four supporters -Ranjeet Mahto, Herman Kumar, Gulam Sahjada (21) and Tabassum Ahmad (27), IGP (Surguja Range) Ankit Garg said. Jharkhand police had shared information about area commander of JJMP Tunesh Lakra hiding in Jashpur along with his associates, following which a joint team of Jashpur and Balrampur districts police of Chhattisgarh was constituted to trace them, he said.