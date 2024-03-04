Nation Briefs

Workshops of NF Railway mark increase in maintenance work

MALIGAON: New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh workshops under NF Railway have marked a remarkable increase in maintenance of train coaches and goods wagons. Both the workshops have delivered a higher quantity of maintenance outturn of coaches & wagons during the month of February, 2024. New Bongaigaon workshop carried out Intermediate Overhauling of 64 sets Linke Hofmann Busch & ICF (Conventional Type) trolleys against a given target of 50 sets per month. Similarly, periodical maintenance of 33 LHB coaches & 34 ICF coaches were done against the target of 20 LHB coaches & 30 ICF coaches by Dibrugarh.

J&K highway reopened for one-way traffic after two-day closure

JAMMU: The vehicular movement was resumed for one-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday after a two-da-long closure following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall, officials said. The 270-kilometre highway, the only all-weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of country, was closed for traffic early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall at over a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafetia and Hingni in Ramban, they said.