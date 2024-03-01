Nation Briefs

ECR loads 178.94 million tonnes freight till Feb

HAJIPUR: The East Central Railway (ECR) has achieved a new milestone in freight loading. As of February 2024, ECR has surpassed its previous record by transporting 178.94 million tonnes of goods in the current financial year (2023-2024). This is a significant improvement of 16.90 million tonnes (10.43 per cent growth) compared to the same period in the previous year (2022-2023). Notably, this is the first time ECR has achieved such a high volume of freight loading within this timeframe in a single financial year.

New Karimganj Station of NF Railway to undergo redevelopment

MALIGAON: New Karimganj railway station in Assam under NF Railway will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas. Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 91 stations within NF Railway’s jurisdiction are being redeveloped with world class modern amenities/facilities. Rs 10,369 crore have been allocated in the interim Budget 2024-25 for Railway infrastructure projects in a bid to further enhance rail facilities in Northeast and Assam.