Nation Briefs

Three dead in road accident in UP’s Barabanki

BARABANKI: Three people, including two minors, were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle here on Friday, police said. Kotwali Ramsanehighat SHO Omprakash Tiwari said Neeraj (34), a resident of Sumerganj town, was on his way to drop his daughter Yogita (7) and niece Vartika (6) to school in Bhitaria when they met with an accident in the Bani Kodar area, they added. A speeding truck hit their bike from behind , following which the two girls died on the spot and Neeraj was seriously injured, Tiwari said. He was rushed to a district hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to injuries, the SHO said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and police have taken the truck into custody. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Six sentenced to 7 years RI in attempt to murder case

THANE: A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sentenced six persons, including four sons of a former local corporator couple, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2012 case of attempted murder. Special public prosecutor Hemlata Deshmukh told the court that on September 23, 2012, the mother of one of the accused had dumped some garbage in front of a chicken shop in Sri Lanka locality of Mumbra. When the shop owner objected, the woman’s son along with the other accused came to the shop and ransacked it.