Nation Briefs

Rajasthan: 3 men killed, 1 injured after car rams into dumper truck

JAIPUR: Three men were killed and another injured when their speeding car rammed into a moving dumper truck in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Thursday, police said. The four men were on their way to Haryana’s Ferozepur Jhirka when their car rammed into a dumper truck moving ahead of it, he said. Zahid was rushed to a hospital in Jaipur where he is undergoing treatment, police said. The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, the SHO said. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Seven cops booked for beating up lawyers in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Police have lodged an FIR against several police personnel, naming seven of them, for allegedly beating up some lawyers and implicating them in a false case here. According to the FIR, the lawyers had gone to have dinner at the Summit Building on February 23 where Sub-Inspector Rahul Baliyan came upon receiving information regarding a fight between two other people. Lawyers Abhishek Singh Chauhan, Rohit Rawat, Abhishek Pandey and Mukul Singh along with others filed a complaint at the Vibhuti Khand police station on Wednesday night alleging that they were brutally beaten and humiliated by several police officers in the Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar, it said.