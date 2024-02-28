Nation Briefs

Unusual Death of Higher Secondary Examinee in Dhupguri

JALPAIGURI: The Higher Secondary exams are set to conclude on Thursday, but amidst this, an incident involving the death of a student has occurred at Garokhuta in the Dhupaguri block. The deceased student has been identified as Rajesh Roy (19), a student of Khuttimari High School. Rajesh was found hanging in his house on Wednesday. Kailas Roy, the uncle of the deceased, revealed: “He returned from a wedding ceremony last night. He had a political science exam on Wednesday but was not coming out of his room. As it was late, we forced open the door to find him hanging. Why he took such a step is still not clear to us.”

Tea Garden Worker Injured in Leopard Attack

JALPAIGURI: A tea garden worker, Albert Munda (50), suffered injuries in a leopard attack at Ingdong tea plantation in the Matiali block. Following the incident, he was promptly admitted to Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital. Albert was engaged in insecticide spraying in the A-7 section of the tea garden on Wednesday when a leopard suddenly pounced on him. Fellow tea workers quickly came to his rescue, transporting him to the hospital. Forest personnel from the Khunia squad arrived after receiving news of the incident. In a separate incident, a leopard was successfully captured in a cage installed by the forest department in the Nepuchapur tea garden of Dooars on Wednesday morning.

Man dead after getting hit by bike

Raiganj: Laxmi Prashad Singh (65) died after a bike hit him on Raiganj–Bindol road at Nalpukur on Tuesday night. After getting down from a bus he was moving to his house on foot. When he reached near Nalpukur, a speeding bike hit him on the road. The locals immediately brought him to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital where the doctor declared him dead, police said.

Bangladeshi held for illegally entering India

SILIGURI: Police of New Jalpaiguri police station arrested a 22-year-old Bangladeshi youth on charge of illegally entering India from Bangladesh. He was arrested at Amaidighi border near Fulbari on Tuesday night. The youth has been identified as MD Jasimuddin, a resident of Araji Singha Para of Thakur Gaon district of Bangladesh. According to the sources, locals spotted him roaming in the area on Tuesday night. They informed the NJP police. After questioning him, police came to know that he had entered India by crossing the border in search of work. He was produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday.