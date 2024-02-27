Nation Briefs

Standing Committee on Railways holds meeting with ECR GM

HAJIPUR: A meeting was organised in Patna on Tuesday between the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways under the chairmanship of Radha Mohan Singh and General Manager of East Central Railway Tarun Prakash. Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee related to Railways, MP Kaushalendra Kumar, MP Narhari Amin, MP Ajit Kumar Bhuinya, MP Kheeru Mahato and MP Prashant Nanda were also present in the meeting. Various issues including passenger facilities at various stations of ECR like foot over bridge, raising of platforms, providing medical facilities at stations and many other issues were discussed.

Jagiroad Station of NF RAILWAY to Undergo Redevelopment

MALIGAON: Jagiroad railway station in Assam will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 31.18 crore. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas. Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 91 stations within NF Railway’s jurisdiction are being redeveloped with world class modern amenities/facilities.