Nation Briefs

3 killed, 4 injured as vehicle hits roadside tree in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: At least three women artistes of a theatre group were killed and four others injured on Monday as their vehicle skidded off the road and hit a roadside tree in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said. The accident took place when their SUV hit a roadside tree, a senior officer said. The three women died on the spot and the four injured persons were taken to the Kendrapara Hospital, he said. Three of the injured persons were critical and shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

SC trashes PIL for quota for persons with disabilities in LS polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a quota for persons with disability in the Lok Sabha, saying the judiciary cannot interfere with policy decisions. “We cannot order reservation for the persons with disability in elections. It is purely a policy matter. Dismissed,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said. The bench also questioned the plea in the PIL that the candidates be asked to make disclosures about their disability status, if any, in the nomination forms. “Why should there be a disclosure that a person is disabled in the nomination form,” the bench asked. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Jayant Raghav, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi. It made the Centre, the Election Commission and state poll bodies of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan parties.