Nation Briefs

Odisha: Two killed as car collides head-on with truck

balasore: Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday, police said.The accident took place in Kuruda area on NH-16 when the driver of the speeding truck lost control of the vehicle and hit the car, following which he fled the spot, a police officer said. The two car occupants were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared one brought dead while the other succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said. Both the deceased hailed from Balasore district, he said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver.

Two women among three killed by elephant in Jharkhand

bokaro: Three persons, including two women, were killed by an elephant in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Sunday, an official said. The incident happened in Kodwatand panchayat area under the jurisdiction of Lalpania police station, around 100 km from state capital Ranchi. Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar told PTI that the elephant first trampled to death a 60-year-old man around 7 am. “Later, the pachyderm seriously two other women in different villages under the same panchayat. They were admitted to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries in the afternoon,” Kumar said. The deceased were identified as Sonu Manjhi (60), Manjri Devi (30) and Suhani Hembram (24).