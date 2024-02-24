Nation Briefs

Karnataka: 6 killed in road mishap

BELAGAVI: Six persons died in a road accident at Datt Jamboti Road, about 90 km from here, Police said on Saturday. While five persons died on the spot in the mishap which occurred on Friday, another succumbed to the injuries in hospital, they said. According to Police, the accident took place when a car hit a parked two-wheeler and another two-wheeler subsequently as the driver lost control of the vehicle. Two persons who were standing near the parked vehicle sustained severe injuries and were admitted to hospital. One of them, Hanamant Malappa Malyagol, died in the hospital. Bhimashankar Guled, Superintendent of Police, Belagavi district, said in the last three days as many 25 persons have died in road accidents in the district. He appealed to people to observe traffic rules, avoid speeding and save lives.

Former MLC among dozens of Pahari activists join BJP in Jammu

JAMMU: Dozens of Pahari activists, including a former Jammu and Kashmir MLC, joined the BJP on Saturday and pledged to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina welcomed the new entrants, mostly affiliated with the National Conference, into the party fold Several prominent Pahari leaders, including former minister Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari and former MLC Shahnaz Ganai, had earlier joined the BJP after the Central government added four more communities into the Scheduled Tribes list earlier this month.