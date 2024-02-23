Nation Briefs

Lawyer beaten to death over land dispute in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A lawyer was beaten to death by a group of people over a land dispute in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said on Friday. A case has been registered in the matter and four people have been detained, they said. Mohan Lal Yadav (40) was returning home after attending a wedding on Thursday night when the accused persons hit his car with a tractor near Takhatpura village. Then a group of 10-12 people thrashed him with sticks and iron rods and later left him on a highway, police said. Local residents informed police about the incident. Yadav was taken to a hospital in Bhilwara and was referred to Udaipur from there, they said. “The victim, a lawyer, had a land dispute with the accused. He died during treatment on Friday. We have registered a case in the matter and four people have been detained,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sadar Bhilwara, Laxman Ram.

Terrorist on the run for 10 years held in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A team of Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Friday arrested a terrorist who has been absconding for ten years, an official said. Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN said that the force team took a major action and arrested terrorist Mohammad Merajuddin (31), a resident of Gangapur City, who was involved in terrorist activities and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.