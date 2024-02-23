Nation Briefs

Heavy snowfall in higher areas of Arunachal, 70 tourists rescued

GUWAHATI: Around 70 people, including tourists and locals, have been rescued from Sela Pass following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said here on Friday. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) went beyond its mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic and carried out the operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass, he said. The incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of February 22/23 and the BRO mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them.

Additional Gm Tarun Prakash to take charge of ECR GM

HAJIPUR: East Central Railway Additional General Manager Tarun Prakash will take charge of the General Manager of East Central Railway from Friday as per the instructions of the Railways Board, as the ECR General Manager Anil Kumar Khandelwal has assumed charge as Member (Infra), Railway Board, New Delhi. Tarun Prakash is a distinguished officer of the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Signal Engineering Service (IRSSE). He has done B.Tech in Electronics and Communication from IIT, Roorkee and M.Tech in Computer Science from IIT, Delhi.