Nation Briefs

UP: Advocate bludgeons elderly parents to death

Farrukhabad: A 36-year-old advocate allegedly bludgeoned his elderly parents to death with a brick at their home here, police said on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Manoj Pal attacked his father Om Prakash (70) and mother Babli (50) with a brick, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said. Pal lived with his wife Namrata on the ground floor of the house where the murders took place and his parents lived on the first floor. Om Prakash was suffering from cancer for over a year and the family was stressed because of the illness. However, the reason behind the murder is unknown, the SP said. “On Wednesday night, Pal went to sleep with his parents but returned back sometime later. He then took his wife Namrata to her maternal place in Kannauj district. On reaching there, he told her that he had killed both his parents and fled from there,” the SP said. Pal’s wife informed police about the murders on Thursday morning, he said.

Woman killed by husband’s second wife in Maharashtra’s Latur

Latur: A 23-year-old woman was killed by her husband’s second wife in Maharashtra’s Latur district, an official said. Naveli Vitthal Kurane was fatally attacked with sharp weapons at her home in the Raje Shivainagar area of Pakharsangvi village. The official said that there were frequent quarrels in the house after Naveli’s husband Vitthal Kurane married another woman, named Nandini Dnyanoba Bande (20).