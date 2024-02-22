Nation Briefs

ECR GM takes over as Member of Infrastructure in Railways Board

HAJIPUR: East Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Khandelwal has assumed the charge of Member Infrastructure, Railway Board and ex-officio secretary in the Ministry of Railways on February 20. Khandelwal, a 1987 batch officer of the Indian Railway Engineering Service, has a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from MNIT, Jaipur and M.Tech from IIT, Roorkee. He assumed the charge of General Manager of ECR on October 30, 2023. With invaluable professional experience of over 35 years, Khandelwal has played a vital role in the creation and maintenance of infrastructure of Railways.

ECR diverts trains due to NI work

HAJIPUR: East Central Railway decided to divert train routes due to ongoing NI work at Chaygaon station in Rangiya mandal. Train no 15668 departing on February 28, train no 15655 departing on February 25, train no 15619 departing on February 27 and train no 15078 departing on February 26 are diverted. Moreover, ECR penalised people littering in the Railways premises. In the current financial year, from April 2023 to January 2024, ECR penalised a total of 4,264 passengers for littering and collected Rs 9,74,900 in fines. In January 2024 only, ECR penalised 433 passengers and collected Rs 95,300.