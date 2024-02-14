Nation Briefs

Dhemaji railway station to receive facelift under under Amrit Bharat

MALIGAON: Dhemaji railway station in Assam under NF Railway will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 6.34 crore. The revamping of the station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users. The existing station building will be extended with improved facade along with facilities like AC waiting halls with latest amenities for the convenience of the passengers. Free Wi -Fi, Divyangjan friendly ramps and toilet facilities with other modern amenities will be provided. Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 60 stations in NF Railwayare redeveloped.

ECR adds stoppage at Chichaki station

HAJIPUR: Instead of adding a stoppage from February 20 as was earlier decided, ECR has decided to add the temporary stoppage at Chichaki station for three pairs of trains from February 15 till February 29 for train no. 18625/18626, 13151/13152 and 13307/13308. ECR decided to add a stoppage at Morak station for train no 19037/19038 from February 14 to August 11. ECR also decided to add stoppages for 14223/14224 Budhpurnima Express at Harnotta station and 13233 Rajgir Intercity Express at Nalanda station.