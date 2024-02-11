Nation Briefs

Freight loading over N. F. Railway growing in a steady pace

malegaon: N. F. Railway is working dedicatedly round the clock to serve its customer and ensure essential commodities reach end users in time. For that NFR, is constantly progressing in freight loading. During the month of January 2024, 0.815 million tonnes of loading was registered of various commodities. Thereby, the total count of freight loading from April 2023 to January 2024 increased to 8.351 million tonnes during the current financial year.

BJP women’s wing functionary kills self in UP’s Bhadohi

bhadohi: A local BJP women’s wing functionary allegedly killed herself here by consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Sunday. Savita Gautam (45), a mother of three, was found unconscious inside a hut near her house on Saturday evening. Her family members rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Chauhan said. It is suspected that she consumed a poisonous substance, the officer said and further added that it has been learnt that she and her husband, Madan Gautam, often got into heated arguments. Police said a note was found in the hut. “No one is responsible for my death” was written on it, they said.