Nation Briefs

1245 freight carrying rakes unloaded by NFR in January

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway is continuously registering increase in freight unloading to maintain supply of essential and other commodities. 1245 freight carrying rakes were unloaded during the month of January, 2024. During April, 2023 to January, 2024 of the current financial year, 11512 freight carrying rakes were unloaded within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

India sees single-day rise of 121 COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 121 cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 856, the health ministry said on Friday. One new death has been reported in a span of 24 hours from Maharashtra, according to the ministry’s data. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases begun to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. After December 5, a maximum of a single-day rise of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023, which is 0.2 per cent of peak cases reported in May 2021, sources said. Of total active cases, a large majority of these are recovering under home isolation.