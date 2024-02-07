Nation Briefs

ECR GM inspects Hajipur-Barauni Railway section

HAJIPUR: East Central Railway (ECR) General Manager Anil Kumar Khandelwal inspected the Hajipur-Barauni Railway section of Sonpur division on Wednesday. He also inspected Shahpur Patori and Barauni stations. After this, the General Manager conducted a thorough inspection of the bridge being built parallel to Rajendra Pul and gave directions for the completion of construction. As part of his inspection, the General Manager also met the General Manager of the Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation located in Barauni and held a meeting with him.

NF Railways registers 3.78 lakhs cashless transaction by Feb 3

MALIGAON: The cashless transaction is becoming popular among passengers with NF Railway registering rise from Rs 1.8 lakhs cashless transaction (0.87% of total across the counter transactions) on January 30 to Rs 3.78 lakhs (2.67%) on February 3, which shows steady improvement to facilitate payment through UPI and POS. Passengers are being made aware of cashless transactions in various reservation counters over NF Railway.