Nation Briefs

ECR GM inspects Muzaffarpur, Bapudham Motihari, other Stations

HAJIPUR: East Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Khandelwal inspected Muzaffarpur-Valmiki Nagar Road railway section on Wednesday. During this, he inspected the ongoing doubling work between Muzaffarpur-Sagauli and Sagauli-Valmiki Nagar road stations. He also inspected Muzaffarpur, Bapudham Motihari, Narkatiaganj and Valmiki Nagar Road stations. During the inspection, the general manager took stock of the redevelopment work of Muzaffarpur and Bapudham Motihari stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and reviewed the progress of work.

NF Railway converts 40 trains with ICF rakes to LHB

MALIGAON: NF Railway converted 9 long distance trains operating through important routes to LHB rakes replacing the existing conventional rakes during 2023-24. As of now a total of 40 trains operating under NF Railway have been converted to modern LHB rakes. It came up with conversion of its ICF coaches to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in trains running on its routes having technical advancements like Fire and Smoke Detection System (FSDS), Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS).