Nation Briefs

Gujarat: Cop killed as car driven by bootleggers hits PCR van

Ahmedabad: A policeman was killed and his colleague injured after their PCR van was hit by a car illegally transporting country-made liquor during a chase in Ahmedabad district, an officer said on Wednesday. According to police, two bootleggers were travelling in the car at the time of the incident on Tuesday night. They fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, and a search is on to trace them. The incident occurred when a police control room (PCR) van was patrolling the area near Kanbha village in Daskroi taluka, said incharge Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad (rural), Megha Tevar. ‘The PCR van overtook the speeding car which was transporting country-made liquor during a chase. As the police vehicle tried to stop the car, it rammed into the van. An incharge ASI and a GRD (Gram Rakshak Dal) jawan who were in van sustained injuries,’ Tevar told.

Man throws acid on wife, her aunt also suffers burns

Muzaffaranagar: A man threw acid on his 28-year-old wife, injuring her and her aunt during a fight between the couple in this district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in Dalhera village under Shahpur police station limits. Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh said Parul Sharma and Anuj Sharma got married in 2023 but she had moved to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband just a few months after the marriage.