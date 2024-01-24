Nation Briefs

Six killed, Nine injured after truck overturns in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: At least six people died and nine others were injured on Wednesday after a truck carrying them overturned amid heavy rain in Mayurbhanj district, police said. The accident took place at Dharsuni ghat area on National Highway-49 in the morning, they said. The driver managed to escape from the spot, a police officer said.

60 stations under NF Railway implemented with e-TSR so far

MALIGAON: A total of 60 stations under NF Railway have been implemented with Train Signal Register (e-TSR). Train Signal Register is a document to be maintained by the Station Master where all records of passing trains including time of entry to station limit, time of departure and all associated processes are recorded. The existing practice is that the data is manually entered.

ECR General Manager conducts inspection

HAJIPUR: East Central Railway (ECR) General Manager Anil Kumar Khandelwal conducts inspections at Central Hospital at Patna junction and Rajendra Nagar coaching complex on Wednesday. He also converse with passengers and patients.