Nation Briefs

NCSM signs MoU with Arunachal Pradesh

kolkata: The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) under the Department of Science & Technology of Arunachal Pradesh government for setting up of a Science Centre (Category-II) and Digital Planetarium (Category-II) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. The set-up cost of the upcoming science centre would be Rs. 26.70 crores and of the digital planetarium would be Rs.15.60 crores.

Cop shot, killed while chasing group of miscreants in MP’s Seoni

Seoni: A head constable died after he was shot while chasing a group of miscreants in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, police said on Friday. Head constable Rakesh Thakur died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur city of neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said. Acting on a lead in a theft case, a team of police personnel was chasing the miscreants who were fleeing in an SUV, he said. On noticing the police, the miscreants turned their vehicle towards Seoni town and stopped near Bamhodi to check for police presence, when a team led by head constable Thakur spotted them, the official said.One of the four accused opened fire with his pistol, and the bullet hit Thakur on his chest, fatally injuring him, he said.

Three of the accused were nabbed on the spot, while the man who fired at the policeman managed to escape, the official said The injured head constable was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Nagpur, he said.