Nation Briefs

ECR conducts meeting of Sansadiye Samiti of Samastipur division

HAJIPUR: ECR hosted a meeting of the ‘Sansadiye Samiti’ of Samastipur Mandal on Wednesday. Members of Parliament from Samastipur Mandal jurisdiction participated in this meeting. The meeting was presided over by Shivhar MP Rama Devi. All the MPs put forward their respective suggestions for issues related to public interest and all-round development of Railways. ECR General Manager of East Central Railway Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur Division Vinay Srivastava along with officials of Headquarters and Samastipur division were present.

RPF of NF Railway rescues 17 minors, arrests one trafficker

MALIGAON: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway rescued 17 minors and arrested one trafficker during ongoing checking conducted from January 9 to 16, 2024 at different trains and Railway stations. A total of 43 minors and 03 women were rescued by RPF of NFR and handed over to respective Child Line/NGO’s, parents and GRP for safe custody during the month of December, 2023.