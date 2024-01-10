Manipur: Assam Rifles chief urges Moreh civil bodies to bat for peace

IMPHAL: Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR) Lt Gen PC Nair on Wednesday told Moreh-based civil bodies that “all their grievances will be looked into and studied but it is for the people of the border town, particularly the women, to actively act towards restoration of peace.” During his visit to Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, the DGAR aimed “to open channels of communication and enhance coordination between security forces and the civil society groups”, a statement said. Moreh has seen increased violence since the last week of December. On January 2, six personnel including a BSF jawan and state police personnel were injured in an attack by militants.

NF Railway eliminates 13 manned level crossing gates

MALIGAON: NF Railway has taken up the elimination of manned level crossing gates in a phased manner. During the current financial year upto December 31, 2023, a total of thirteen manned level crossing gates were eliminated, in line with Ministry of Railways policy to eliminate all the level crossing gates. NF Railway has been continually focusing on strengthening safety at manned level crossing gates across the zone. Five road over bridges were constructed and eight diversions were provided through different routes in lieu of level crossing gates.

Nation Briefs