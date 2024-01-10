Nation Briefs

Jharkhand: Three killed, four injured in car-truck collision

RAMGARH: At least three persons, including a two-year-old boy, were killed and four others injured on Wednesday as their car collided head-on with a truck parked on the roadside in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said. The accident occurred around 3.30 am on National Highway 23 near Chitarpur in Rajrappa, around 60 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the car with 10 passengers on board rammed into the truck, a senior officer said. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, he said. The car hit the truck as the visibility was poor due to early morning fog, the officer added.

9 factories sealed for releasing untreated waste in river IN MP

INDORE: The district administration of Indore in Madhya Pradesh has sealed nine factories after they were found discharging untreated industrial waste into Kshipra and Kanh rivers, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, this action was taken in the industrial areas as part of the campaign to make the Kshipra river pollution-free before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028, they said. Nine factories in these industrial areas were found discharging waste without treatment into Kshipra and Kanh rivers, the officials said. As part of the action against them, power supply of these factories was snapped and these industrial units were sealed, they said.